Tshwane mayor Moya puts MMC named in Madlanga commission on special leave

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Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has placed mayoral committee member Kholofelo Morodi on special leave after she was implicated in wrongdoing at the Madlanga commission.

During the cross-examination of Sgt Fannie Nkosi, evidence revealed that Morodi, who is Tshwane’s group corporate and shared services MMC, had shared tender bidding documents with Nkosi.

Moya said that she, and the city, regarded such matters with the utmost seriousness.

“They speak to the principles of transparency, accountability and ethical governance expected of all public office bearers.

“In the interest of protecting the integrity of the institution, while ensuring fairness to all parties, the executive mayor has taken the decision to place MMC Morodi on special leave with immediate effect,” she said.

Morodi’s future hangs in the balance, depending on a preliminary investigation into the matters raised before the commission to determine whether a prima facie case exists for prosecution.

The city said Moya was empowered by section 60 of the Municipal Structures Act to appoint members to her mayoral committee and to determine their continued participation in the execution of their responsibilities.

“In terms of this authority, the executive mayor has placed MMC Morodi on special leave, pending the outcome of this process.”

While the probe ensues, Moya has mandated MMC Hannes Coetzee to manage Morodi’s portfolio until further notice.

“This step is intended to ensure continuity in the functioning of the corporate and shared services portfolio, and to allow the investigative process to proceed without any perception of interference,” she said.

This will enable the city to assess the matters raised in a considered, lawful and procedurally fair manner — Dr Nasiphi Moya, Tshwane mayor

Moya has announced that she will also be writing to the secretary of the Madlanga commission to request that the commission furnishes the city with any information in its possession relating to the allegations.

“This will enable the city to assess the matters raised in a considered, lawful and procedurally fair manner.”

The city maintains its move does not seek to place preliminary blame on Morodi or to cast doubt on her possible innocence.

“The City of Tshwane emphasises that this measure does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing, nor does it imply any presumption of guilt. It reflects a principled commitment to transparency, accountability and ensuring that all allegations are subjected to appropriate scrutiny.”

Moya said she remained committed to upholding clean governance and would continue to act in a manner that protected both the integrity of the institution and the rights of those involved.

ActionSA has welcomed Moya’s move against her party colleague, calling it decisive. The party’s national chair, Michael Beaumont, hailed ActionSA’s responsiveness, commending the special leave announcement as well as the party’s pending probe.

“South Africans are all too familiar with political parties that are slow to act against allegations of impropriety, or simply sweep them aside. ActionSA will never adopt that approach and, where any allegations surface, we will always act immediately to establish the full truth and mete out accountability where warranted.”

Beaumont said ActionSA’s intention was to launch an internal investigation that would support all efforts to uncover the facts in a probe that left no stone unturned.

“ActionSA also commends Dr Moya for directing immediate engagement with the Madlanga commission and for working to ensure co-operation between the city and the commission, so that the city can urgently protect and uphold the integrity of its institutions.

“It must be made clear that ActionSA will always run towards accountability, not away from it.”