ANC wins Buffalo City ward 32 by-elections but loses ground elsewhere

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The ANC has retained its stronghold in Buffalo City metro’s ward 32 but lost ground elsewhere in the province in the latest round of by-elections.

The party secured a decisive victory in ward 32, while also winning ward 14 in Alfred Nzo. However, it lost ward 7 in Dr Beyers Naudé municipality to the Patriotic Alliance.

In Buffalo City the ward had been vacant since the death of councillor Ntombekhaya Sabana last year. Thembinkosi Sebende has now been elected as her successor.

ANC regional secretary in the Dr WB Rubusana region Anele Lizo said the outcome in ward 32 was expected, with the party increasing its share of the vote.

The ANC secured 80.03% of the vote, up from 67.86% in the 2021 municipal elections.

This notable upswing is a testament to the party’s enduring connection with the community and its ability to effectively address their needs. — Yanga Zicina, ANC provincial spokesperson

Despite the strong result, voter turnout remained low at 42.99%, according to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). Lizo attributed the low turnout to demographic shifts in the rural ward.

“The majority of the people who are voters in the ward are not resident in the ward, because it is a village and they are no longer residing there. These people have not registered in the areas where they now live, which is the major reason for the low voter turnout,” he said.

The DA did not field a candidate in ward 32, citing limited prospects and structural challenges in the municipality. DA caucus leader Sue Bentley said the party had opted not to contest the by-election.

“Anyone coming in only has seven months within a dysfunctional municipality to try to achieve anything,” Bentley said. “With the biggest issues in the ward being unemployment, bad roads and water issues, any councillor coming in can’t actually get any of those right.

“We will be putting up a candidate for the ward for the municipal election in November.”

ANC provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the party’s victories reflected continued support from communities. “This notable upswing is a testament to the party’s enduring connection with the community and its ability to effectively address their needs,” he said.

The EFF accepts the election outcome. However, we are extremely unhappy with the use of state resources and departments as part of ANC election machinery — Simthembile Madikizela, EFF provincial secretary

Zicina congratulated Sebende and ward 14 councillor Nceba Mtyana, where the ANC secured 63.05% of the vote. He acknowledged the loss in ward 7, describing the party’s performance there as inadequate.

“We must draw lessons from this setback, address issues raised by communities, and work to reclaim the ward in the forthcoming local government elections.”

The ANC had declared 2026 a year of focusing on improving local government, he added.

The EFF said it accepts the ward 32 result but raised concerns about the conduct of the elections. EFF provincial secretary Simthembile Madikizela alleged the misuse of state resources.

“The EFF accepts the election outcome. However, we are extremely unhappy with the use of state resources and departments as part of ANC election machinery,” he said.

He also expressed concern over low youth participation: “We are disappointed by the continued lack of interest by young people to participate in elections.”

The party maintained its 12% level of support in the ward.

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