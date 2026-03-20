Five important take-aways from ad hoc committee testimony

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The ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has until the end of March to submit its final report, findings and recommendations to the National Assembly. File photo.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system concluded its oral hearings this week.

The probe was sparked by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive media briefing in July last year, where he alleged that criminal syndicates had deeply infiltrated the justice system.

Chaired by the ANC’s Soviet Lekganyane, the committee — comprising MPs from various political parties — heard evidence from high-ranking officials and members of the public.

Key witnesses included, among others:

Mkhwanazi;

national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola;

suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu; and

suspended deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Here are the five key takeaways from the testimonies:

Infiltration of the SAPS

Central to the probe was Mkhwanazi’s allegation that criminal syndicates have compromised high-ranking SAPS officials.

Evidence presented to parliament identified a so-called “Big Five” cartel, allegedly involving “tenderpreneurs” Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and suspected criminal Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Matlala was linked to senior officers through a controversial R360m SAPS health tender and various personal financial favours.

While Mchunu denied any relationship with Matlala, a letter from Matlala’s former cellmate alleged a plot by the minister to have Matlala sign an affidavit claiming they were strangers. Most shockingly, crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testified that nearly all SAPS members in Gauteng are working with cartels.

Disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT)

A major flashpoint was Mchunu’s directive to disband the PKTT. Mkhwanazi maintained that Mchunu’s December 31 letter ordering the disbandment was influenced by criminal interests. Mchunu, however, took full responsibility for the letter, stating he saw no need to consult others.

The committee has until the end of March to submit its final report, findings and recommendations to the National Assembly

While President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed he was neither consulted nor gave approval for the move, witnesses such as Masemola argued that Mchunu acted outside his mandate.

Conversely, activist Mary de Haas testified that PKTT officers had been involved in the abuse of suspects.

Mkhwanazi v Sibiya: a toxic succession battle

The hearings laid bare a bitter internal rivalry between Mkhwanazi and Sibiya. Mkhwanazi accused Sibiya of being a “criminal” with ties to Matlala and claimed he pushed for the PKTT’s disbandment to obstruct justice.

The breakdown was total, with Mkhwanazi declaring, “There can never be peace between me and Sibiya.”

Sibiya hit back, arguing that the allegations were entirely fabricated, rooted in a cutthroat battle to succeed the national commissioner.

Misuse of the Secret Service Account (SSA)

The committee heard startling testimony regarding the “slush fund” managed by crime intelligence. Former finance head Tiyani Hlungwani claimed the account was looted for non-operational purposes, including funding an ANC event.

Hlungwani testified that he was forced out of his position after refusing to approve a R45m purchase of a “grabber” intended to benefit the party.

Institutional independence and ‘ulterior motives’

Evidence suggested that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was compromised during Robert McBride’s tenure. Witnesses alleged that forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan and his associate, Sarah-Jane Trent, had unauthorised access to sensitive information and impersonated Ipid investigators to target specific officials, such as former acting commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

While McBride denied these claims, the testimonies painted a picture of a structurally weak Ipid, often influenced by external individuals with ulterior motives rather than official government mandates.

The hearings were defined by high drama, including witness walkouts, emotional breakdowns and clashes between MPs. Parliament has since filed a criminal case against O’Sullivan for contempt and witness intimidation. Meanwhile, other witnesses have also levelled damning allegations against Mkhwanazi himself.

The committee has until the end of March to submit its final report, findings and recommendations to the National Assembly.

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