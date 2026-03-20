IN PICS | Police stop protesters from charging at Ramaphosa during title deed handover

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Protesters disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa during a handover of title deeds in uMzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Public order police (POP) had to intervene in a protest in uMzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa handed out title deeds to claimant groups previously dispossessed of their land rights.

Disgruntled community members protest at a ceremony where President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over title deeds to four beneficiaries in uMzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. (Sandile Ndlovu)

The handover ceremony at the Esayidi TVET College in the Harry Gwala municipality was disrupted when disgruntled community members waved placards bearing different messages during Ramaphosa’s speech, triggering the deployment of POP inside the marquee.

Disgruntled community members protest at a ceremony where President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over title deeds to four beneficiaries in uMzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. (Sandile Ndlovu)

During the handing over of the title deeds, community members attempted to charge towards the stage, however their efforts were thwarted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, land reform and rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso and KZN premier Thami Ntuli in uMzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. (KZN )

Land reform and rural development minister Mzwanele Nyhontso was expected to restore more than 17,000ha of land to four groups of claimants:

the St Paul community;

the Ngunjini community;

the Ndzimankulu/Vierkant community; and

the Lawrence family.

The protesters, however, claimed the beneficiaries didn’t represent all the affected parties.

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