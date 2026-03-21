City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi’s luxury cars in spotlight after tender claims

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City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi allegedly owns a 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo worth around R6m, among a fleet of other luxury vehicles.

Questions have been raised about City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi after his name was mentioned at the Madlanga commission this week.

The commission heard how Mnisi, 36, sent Sgt Fannie Nkosi a Whatsapp message with details of a tender in the metro. In the message, Mnisi tells Nkosi that he has forwarded the tender to his brother Bheki and that they need to “regroup”.

The tender relates to the offloading of refuse bags for the City of Tshwane.

Following the testimony, several social media posts alleged that Mnisi owns a fleet of supercars and sports cars, including two Porsches and two Range Rovers SUVs. Among the vehicles Mnisi allegedly owns are:

a 2023 Porsche 911 Turbo worth around R6m;

a Porsche Targa;

a 2023 BMW X6;

a Mercedes Benz CLA A45;

two BMW 125s; and

two Range Rovers.

At the outset, I wish to state unequivocally that I deny any insinuation or suggestion that I have acted improperly, unlawfully or in breach of my duties as the CFO of the City of Tshwane — Gareth Mnisi

Mnisi denied any impropriety yesterday and said he “noted “with serious concern” what emerged at the commission.

“At the outset, I wish to state unequivocally that I deny any insinuation or suggestion that I have acted improperly, unlawfully or in breach of my duties as the CFO of the city of Tshwane. However, I would like to respectfully refer you to the city for any further comments on this matter,” Mnisi told the Sunday Times yesterday.

He said details about what he allegedly owned were part of divorce proceedings which involved a minor child and could therefore not be reported on.

“The claims you refer to, whether repeated by individuals, political parties, or on social media, plainly draw on and make reference to the divorce matter,” he said.

“With respect, your inquiry therefore does concern the divorce matter, regardless of how it is now framed.”

The Sunday Times had asked him to clarify issues being raised regarding his wealth and whether he has been contacted by the commission for his side of the story.

He also did not respond to questions about the fleet of cars he allegedly owned and the source of his alleged wealth.

Gareth Mnisi must be summoned to testify under oath so that the full truth can be established. At the same time, the city council must be formally notified of the allegations against Mnisi — Jacqui Uys, DA Tshwane caucus leader

The exchange between Nkosi and Mnisi revealed at the commission also hinted at probable political influence involving the ANC, EFF and ActionSA.

Nkosi and Mnisi were in regular contact on WhatsApp regarding a lucrative security tender within Tshwane.

DA Tshwane caucus leader Jacqui Uys called for a full-scale investigation against Mnisi.

“Gareth Mnisi must be summoned to testify under oath so that the full truth can be established. At the same time, the city council must be formally notified of the allegations against Mnisi,” Uys said.

She called on city manager Johann Mettler to “immediately initiate a full investigation into the security tender, its extension, and any political interference”.

The ANC in Tshwane has also criticised Mnisi and blamed him and the DA for alleged corruption in the metro.

Meanwhile, ActionSA suspended MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi following Nkosi’s testimony in which he said he received tender documents from Morodi.