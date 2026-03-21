DA unveils mayoral candidate for Makana in local government elections

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Luvuyo Sizani as the DA's mayoral candidate for the Makana municipality.

The DA in the Eastern Cape on Saturday unveiled local councillor Luvuyo Sizani as its mayoral candidate for the Makana municipality in the local government elections expected to be held later this year.

In a bid to wrest control of the troubled Makana municipality from the ruling ANC, the province’s official opposition party has pinned its hopes on Sizani, who boasts nearly two decades’ experience as a civil servant in the municipality, and over seven years as a public representative.

Sizani was unveiled during a Human Rights Day march by the party in Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown, which falls under Makana municipality, to highlight issues such as poor service delivery, especially the continuous lack of decent water provision, which has plagued the area for years.

DA provincial leader, Andrew Whitfield said while “the failing Makana municipality continues to deprive residents of their fundamental right to water”, Sizani’s priority pledge is that “he will be the candidate to lead a DA government that will fight to ensure reliable water provision and the protection of residents’ basic human rights”.

“With nearly two decades of experience as a civil servant in Makana and seven years as a DA public representative, he is well-equipped to turn Makana around

“A son of the soil, Luvuyo served the Makana municipality for 18 years, gaining extensive experience in local government.

“During this time, he witnessed firsthand the decline under ANC governance. He joined the DA in 2019 and has served as a councillor ever since, currently as the DA Makana caucus leader.

“Luvuyo brings an unwavering commitment to the residents of Makana and has proven his dedication through his work in council and among residents from all walks of life.

“The DA is confident that, under his leadership, Makana can once again prosper. His focus will be on restoring service delivery, improving safety, and driving job creation by building a well-run municipality.

“We stand firmly behind Luvuyo Sizani and believe he can lead the DA to a majority in the 2026 local government election and get Makana working again,” said Whitfield.

Makana municipality is notorious for its dismal service delivery, with poor road infrastructure and consistent dry taps, challenges that have attracted the ire of community members and businesses in the area, as well as academics and students at the local Rhodes University.

DA members highlighting thorny issues relating to dismal service delivery in Makana. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

Addressing the DA march, and in accepting his nomination, Sizani said, should he be victorious in unseating the ANC in the municipality, he will bring services, safety, jobs and dignity back to Makana.

“I accept this responsibility with humility and with full understanding of the task ahead.

“Today reminds us that human rights are not just words in our constitution. They must be lived realities.

“Dignity means more than freedom. It means clean water in your home, it means working sanitation, it means safe roads and a municipality that delivers services with accountability.

“Yet too many residents of Makana are still denied these basic rights because of failing governance and collapsing infrastructure,” Sizani said.

The small town of Makhanda, Sizani said, has historically been an economic, educational and agricultural hub in the lower Albany region.

“It is the proud custodian of the world-class Rhodes University, the Eastern Cape High Court seat, the National Arts Festival, and some of the best private and public schools in the country.

“The broader municipality is also home to some of the most sought-after tourism and wildlife destinations in the world.”

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