Malema thanks Zuma for condolences, shuts down MKP–EFF alliance talk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EFF leader Julius Malema has expressed gratitude to former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma for visiting his family home in Limpopo to offer condolences after the death of his aunt, Martha Malema, stressing that the gesture was rooted in African values rather than politics.

Speaking at his party’s mass voter registration campaign launch at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela House in Johannesburg on Saturday, Malema said Zuma’s visit should be seen in the spirit of ubuntu and compassion.

“We are happy that he became an elder and came to comfort us, and we say to Msholozi, let it not be in the Malema family only. Even other families who experience [loss], continue to show support because you are a good, kind old man,” said Malema.

Zuma visited Malema’s home on Friday accompanied by a party delegation.

The visit came amid speculation that the MK Party and EFF could be exploring co-operation ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Malema dismissed suggestions that the visit signalled any political alignment.

“We want to thank President Zuma and the MK for coming to our home and sending condolences. It is only African to do so, it has nothing to do with political agreements or not. We belong to different political parties, we will never come together but when death occurs we will always come together and show respect for each other because it is for the love of Africans,” he said.

“I must be understood in that context that our visit to other political parties’ families is because we are African and we are told that during difficult times we must always show the highest form of ubuntu.”

We are happy that he became an elder and came to comfort us, and we say to Msholozi, let it not be in the Malema family only. Even other families who experience [loss], continue to show support because you are a good, kind old man. — Julius Malema

In a statement, the EFF welcomed Zuma’s visit, describing it as an act of “solidarity and respect” during a time of grief.

“The EFF welcomes the visit by former president Jacob Zuma and the MK Party delegation to the family home of our commander-in-chief Julius Malema following the passing of his beloved aunt, Mme Martha Malema,” the party said.

The EFF extended its appreciation for this gesture of solidarity and respect during a moment of grief.

“In times of loss, humanity must rise above political differences, and acts of compassion such as these reaffirm the importance of unity, dignity and mutual respect among leaders and organisations.” he said.

The party further praised Zuma’s conduct, saying it reflected the kind of leadership needed in society.

“The EFF particularly appreciated the role of an elder who expresses such a level of humility and is able to pledge solidarity with the youth in a time of pain and difficulty. The message President Zuma gave represents the type of guidance society needs, and the type of politics we should all aspire to politics which are not defined by grudges but are defined through respect and love for one another,” it said.

At the same time, the EFF reiterated its longstanding call for African unity.

“The EFF leadership welcomes the message by President Zuma which calls for African unity, as this has always been at the centre of our politics … It is only through unity that we will defeat the poverty that defines black life in South Africa and we are willing to march hand in hand with President Zuma and all progressive forces to achieve this reality,” the party said.

Zuma, in a video shared by Capricorn FM, echoed similar sentiments, calling for unity among black South Africans despite political differences.

“There is no need for us to be separated … We need to come together even if we have different organisations and views. There must be something that says we need to be together so that we can liberate the black people,” he said.

He added that failure to unite would undermine the struggle for true freedom.

“If we fail that, we would be assisting our enemies because it is we who are oppressed … Even if people say we are free, we are not free.”

Zuma said his visit was prioritised despite other commitments, emphasising the importance of supporting grieving families.

“That’s why we came … we thought we should come first and be with our brothers and mourn with them,” he said.

He also hinted at future engagement between leaders across political divides.

“We have agreed … that we must now talk together and begin to say, how do we see a black man?” said Zuma.

While both leaders struck a tone of unity and shared humanity, Malema maintained that political differences between their parties remain.

TimesLIVE