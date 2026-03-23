Ramaphosa urges Sadc unity on Southern Africa Liberation Day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the independent nations and citizens of the Southern African developing countries to remain vigilant in this increasingly unpredictable global environment.

In the face of emerging challenges that seek to threaten the hard-won independence and stability of the region, the president urged that Southern African Development Community (Sadc) members remain focused, united and steadfast in the advancement of their common regional agenda.

He believes this mission must be guided by the enduring principles of solidarity, resilience and collective self-determination.

“Once again on this day, 23 March 2026, we celebrate the Southern Africa Liberation Day — one of the most significant milestones in our shared journey toward freedom and independence as a regional community. We honour, with deep respect and gratitude, the brave men and women who stood at the forefront of the struggle to liberate the Southern African region.”

Ramaphosa said it was through the unwavering commitment and resilience that many freedom fighters and ordinary citizens made immense sacrifices in the fight against colonial rule and apartheid.

These ultimately laid the foundation for the peace, dignity, and sovereignty we uphold today, the president said.

He noted the solidarity and support of international partners, referencing Cuba, who deployed military forces to stand alongside regional liberation movements and independent states.

“Together, they confronted the South African Defence Force of the apartheid regime in the historic Battle of Cuito Cuanavale in Angola. This decisive confrontation marked a turning point in the struggle for liberation in Southern Africa, contributing significantly to the independence of Namibia in 1990 and paving the way for the first democratic elections in South Africa in 1994.”

The president said they continue to draw inspiration for their regional integration and development agenda from the vision and determination of the founders of Sadc.

“While we mark this seminal moment in our region’s history annually, it is far from an empty ritual performed merely to acknowledge a date on the calendar. Rather, it serves as an important opportunity for reflection on where we stand today in relation to our historical struggles that sought to secure for our people the right to determine their own systems of governance, to exercise control over their economies and ultimately to reclaim their dignity and collective destiny.”

In addition to commemorating Southern Africa Liberation Day, Ramaphosa looked back at the 38th Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit held in August 2018 in Windhoek.

This is where the region’s leadership approved the establishment of a regional working group of curriculum experts tasked with determining the requirements for teaching Southern African Liberation History and its integration into the school curricula of Sadc member states.

“We look forward to the most noble endeavour to take root across our region,” he said.

The president called on countries in the region to continue to demonstrate solidarity and honour their liberation heritage and interconnected communities through meaningful and enduring cooperation, including the naming of heritage sites, museums, monuments, streets, buildings, and other institutions after the fallen heroes and heroines of the region’s liberation struggles.

“In doing so, we preserve their legacy, inspire future generations, and reaffirm our collective commitment to the values of freedom, unity, and dignity for which they so selflessly stood.”

However, Ramaphosa said the liberation will remain incomplete as long as some fellow Africans continue to yearn for self-determination.

“We therefore stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, who continue to be denied the fundamental right to determine their own destiny.

“As with the Sadc founders and many who fought tirelessly for our liberation, we reaffirm it is neither the colour of our skin, nor the size of our military arsenals, nor the magnitude of our national budgets that should determine our humanity or the sustainability of the human race as a whole.”

“We need to work collectively toward a more just and equitable world. Let us ensure that Sadc, the cradle of humanity, realises its hopes towards regional and universal integration.”