WATCH | Julius Malema’s son campaigns for EFF, urges youth to vote

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Ratanang Malema, son of EFF leader Julius Malema, captured the crowd’s attention after speaking at an EFF rally at the weekend.

Ratanang was among several young speakers addressing party members during a mass voter registration campaign.

He approached the podium chanting, “Amandla! Viva EFF, viva!”, drawing an enthusiastic response from supporters.

During his address, he said his primary mission was to encourage his peers to support the party.

“My name is Ratanang Malema from ward 13, Seshego. I am part of the group asked to speak today,” he said. “Our message is very simple: we were called here by the leadership to encourage young people to vote.”

Fighter Ratanang Malema encouraging all the young people to go and register to vote for the EFF. #RegisterToVoteEFF pic.twitter.com/wUsAZBH6Iv — Sixolise Gcilishe (@SixoGcilishe) March 21, 2026

Ratanang urged the youth to become politically active rather than remaining passive observers.

“Young people need to stop standing on the sidelines, as politics affects them directly,” he said. “They must vote for change. They must vote for free education. They must vote for the liberation of our people and economic freedom in our lifetime.”

Ratanang completed his matric in January 2025. His recent appearance on the EFF stage has sparked speculation on social media, with many predicting this as his official entry into politics. Some observers suggested he is being groomed to eventually take over his father’s legacy.

Addressing the party members, Julius Malema said he wanted his son involved on the ground rather than staying in a position of privilege while other members campaigned.

“I asked our leaders to invite my son to speak because it must not only be your children who do door-to-door, register people, and campaign for the EFF while Julius Malema’s children stay in the comfort of their homes. They must go to the streets.”

Malema further reiterated the party’s commitment to free education, noting that this stance has helped the EFF win significant support in higher education institutions.

“You are beneficiaries of Sizofunda Ngenkani. It was the EFF that registered more than 500,000 students for free at universities and TVET [vocational education and training] colleges since this campaign started,” he said.

“That is why EFF wins elections in TVETs and universities — because it touches the lives of young people practically. When the EFF leads this government, there will be no registration fees and no requirement to pay fees. Whether you are rich or poor, you are going to get free education.”

TimesLIVE