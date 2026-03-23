Politics

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of Fannie Nkosi continues at Madlanga inquiry

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry probing alleged criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system is continuing the cross-examination of Sgt Fannie Nkosi on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Liema wins ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ season 6

2

Court orders demolition of ‘ugly’, illegal wall at a Midrand estate

3

Inside the public insults between Doja Cat and her father

4

Fikile Mbalula accused of neglecting internal ANC dispute in Joburg leadership court challenge

5

WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of Fannie Nkosi continues at Madlanga inquiry

Related Articles