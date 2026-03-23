WATCH LIVE | Crowd fills court as Eugene de Kock takes stand at Cradock Four inquest

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Apartheid-era killer Eugene de Kock has taken the stand in the Gqeberha high court where the inquiry into the murders of the Cradock Four continued on Monday morning.

The former Vlakplaas commander was brought to court under heavy police guard.

The public gallery is packed to the brim.

The four political activists known as the Cradock Four — Sicelo Mhlauli, Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata and Sparrow Mkhonto — were brutally murdered in June 1985.

According to the versions put forward during previous inquiries, as well as submissions to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the Cradock Four had attended a meeting in June 1985 with the United Democratic Front in then-Port Elizabeth.

They left the meeting but never made it home to Cradock (now Nxuba).

It is believed they were detained at a roadblock, held hostage and tortured.

Their charred remains were found near Bluewater Bay in the days that followed.

Previously, in October last year, judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe had advised the state to call other witnesses while a decision was made with regards to De Kock being fit to testify.

The court had heard at the time that De Kock was in hospital with suspected heart failure.

This is a developing story.

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