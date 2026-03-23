Politics

WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at reburial of Khoi and San peoples’ remains

The president delivers the keynote address on Monday

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the main address on Monday at the reburial of 63 Khoi and San people, whose remains were unethically removed from South Africa more than a century ago.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘Hands off Mkhwanazi,’ says Ndlozi after Malema attack

2

Political parties react to alleged SABC ‘Face the Nation’ interference

3

WATCH | Julius Malema’s son campaigns for EFF, urges youth to vote

4

Shooter walked right up to woman before opening fire: Witness

5

WATCH | Gunman kills woman in Johannesburg city centre

Related Articles