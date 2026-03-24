DA demands answers over R823m SANDF deployment budget

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The DA has called on defence minister Angie Motshekga and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to account for the R823m allocated to deploy soldiers in support of the police’s fight against crime.

This comes as the department faces intense scrutiny over high expenditure on military parades and travel costs.

The deployment follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) announcement that the military would bolster police efforts in areas severely affected by organised crime.

Ramaphosa previously defended the costs, saying that the year-long operation involves significant overtime pay and logistical expenses. “That costs money and we must accept that,” Ramaphosa said.

DA MP Nicholas Gotsell argued that the department’s track record makes such high spending a cause for concern. Gotsell cited reports of R372m allegedly spent on the February Armed Forces Day parade in Thohoyandou, travel payments averaging R70,000 for each member and substantial spending on social events.

There can be no price tag on people’s lives, but there must always be accountability for how public money is spent — Nicholas Gotsell, DA MP

Gotsell argued these figures “demonstrate precisely why parliament cannot take the department of defence’s financial assurances at face value”.

He further noted the department’s failure to obtain a clean audit and highlighted ongoing investigations by the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). “Against this backdrop, reckless or poorly controlled spending is not merely embarrassing; it is a direct risk to operational readiness and public trust,” he said.

The DA raised these concerns during a joint standing committee on defence meeting on Friday. Tension rose when Motshekga excused herself just as the committee turned its attention to the specifics of the R823m deployment.

“The DA objected to Motshekga’s departure,” Gotsell said, citing unanswered questions regarding timelines, planning and command structures.

The party highlighted that while the R823,153,960 figure was presented to parliament as early as March 6, no detailed breakdown has been provided to justify the calculation.

The DA has officially requested that Motshekga and SANDF leadership appear before a joint meeting of the joint standing committee on defence and the portfolio committee on police on Friday to provide a full breakdown of the costs to ensure the funds are protected from waste and corruption.

“There can be no price tag on people’s lives, but there must always be accountability for how public money is spent.”

TimesLIVE