Lawyer’s murder undermines democracy: justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi

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Minister of justice and constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi says violence can never be accepted as a means of resolving disputes. File image

Justice and constitutional development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has condemned the murder of a lawyer attached to Sibanye-Stillwater’s legal team on Monday.

The victim, identified by friends as Chinette Gallichan, was involved in a labour dispute on behalf of the company and was due to attend a hearing at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices in Johannesburg.

No arrests have been made as yet.

Kubayi said violence can never be accepted as a means of resolving disputes and reiterated the importance of upholding the rule of law.

“The justice system exists to provide lawful, fair and structured mechanisms for resolving disputes. We urge all individuals and parties to reject violence and place their trust in legal processes and institutions,” she said.

“An attack of this nature undermines the rule of law and threatens the very foundation of our constitutional democracy. Legal practitioners play a critical role in ensuring access to justice, and their safety must be safeguarded at all times.”

The minister called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and decisively to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice in line with due process.

In January two people were killed outside the Booysens magistrate’s court, prompting Gauteng MPLs to call for a security review at courts.

Advocates and attorneys spoke to the Sunday Times Daily last year about their unpleasant experiences around the Gauteng court precincts, describing such trips as a huge safety concern every morning.

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