ANC calls for calm amid infighting ahead of EC elective conference

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ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, left, and provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi are expected to battle it out at the provincial conference.

As tensions play out publicly, the ANC Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) has allayed safety concerns ahead of its contentious provincial elective conference in KuGompo City (formerly East London) this week.

The party assured delegates who will attend the conference their safety will be prioritised and warned against disruption.

The conference is taking place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) from Thursday to Monday.

A dark cloud hangs over the conference after two court bids pushing to block were launched.

Provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi has written to the national executive committee highlighting alleged irregularities leading up to the conference. Ngcukatoyitobi will challenge the incumbent Oscar Mabuyane for the provincial chair position.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the PEC have slammed Ngcukayitobi’s letter, insisting all due processes were followed.

We remind all members that internal avenues for resolving disputes are available, and we are confident all disputes will be resolved through these channels — Yanga Zicina, ANC provincial spokesperson

“The PEC wishes to assure the public and ANC members that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful conference,” provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said in a statement.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to respect the democratic processes of the ANC and allow the conference to proceed without any disruptions.

“The PEC is committed to upholding the integrity of our democratic processes and ensuring the conference is a platform for constructive debate and decision-making.

“We remind all members that internal avenues for resolving disputes are available, and we are confident all disputes will be resolved through these channels.

“Our organisation is committed to addressing the concerns of all members and ensuring everyone’s voice is heard.”

Mbalula and national executive committee deployee to the Eastern Cape Mamoloko Kubayi joined the PEC’s ordinary meeting held in KuGompo City on Tuesday, where they shrugged off speculation that litigation might collapse the conference.

The meeting received and adopted three conference reports: the political, organisational and financial reports.

Daily Dispatch