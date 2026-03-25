IN PICS | ANC jeers, police stand-off, Malema curse at anti-foreigner march

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A united front of political parties and civic groups took to the streets of Durban on Wednesday, calling for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented migrants. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Angry anti-foreigner protesters jeered at the ANC and briefly clashed with police, while controversial former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu reignited his war of words with EFF leader Julius Malema during an eventful march in Durban on Wednesday.

A united front of political parties and civic groups took to the streets of Durban on Wednesday, calling for tighter immigration controls and the large-scale removal of undocumented migrants. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The protest, which was organised by the March and March movement to mark its first anniversary, drew hundreds of demonstrators from like-minded groups and political parties, including Operation Dudula, ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance, the IFP and some Zulu regiments.

Organised by March and March, the protest brought together multiple political organisations. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Reflecting on the movement’s journey over the past year, March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said they had received little “meaningful engagement” from government departments.

“The response has been the same – junior officials come, take our memorandums, and we never hear from them again. There is no feedback or indication of what happens next,” she said.

She said home affairs and the KZN premier’s office had at least shown a willingness to work with them.

Tensions flared when protesters attempted to defy police directions during the march, leading to moments of unrest. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The demonstration was largely calm until some of the protesters attempted to deviate from their designated route — from King Dinizulu Park to Hoy Park — and instead march towards the Point area in South Beach, which is known for its high concentration of foreigners.

Police had to use pepper spray after numerous attempts to stop a group of demonstrators who left the main group and attempted to confront foreigners based in the Point.

The ANC was the next target of the ire of the group, who briefly camped outside the party’s provincial office and accused the party of being “sellouts” and failing to deal with illegal immigration.

An ANC official was jeered off the stage when he tried to address the crowd.

Protesters caused a commotion outside ANC offices, accusing the ruling party of contributing to the country’s illegal immigration challenges. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The crowd was further incensed when it emerged that KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi would not be able to address them at Hoy Park.

However, induna Nkosikhona “Phakela’mthalathi” Ndabandaba from KwaNongoma urged the protesters to remember they were not there to fight with the police and pleaded with them that “the same force you use against us also be used to deal with foreigners”.

He said there would come a time when police would have to “shoot and kill” them to stop their anger.

The demonstration included ActionSA, uMkhonto we Sizwe, the Inkatha Freedom Party and the National Freedom Party. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Ngobese-Zuma also criticised law enforcement, alleging that some officers were complicit in criminal activity.

She insisted, however, that the movement would not lose momentum, warning that public frustration was growing.

“Some people think this is the end or that we will lose focus, but that time is over. South Africans are awakening to the power they have, and we intend to use it to reclaim our country.”

Meanwhile, Mchunu vowed that Malema would never set foot in KwaZulu-Natal again after his recent criticism of Mkhwanazi.

He further accused Malema of corruption, alleging that he controlled all tenders in Ekurhuleni municipality.

“Malema is a virus in the country.”

EFF’s Chris Msibi dismissed Mchunu’s allegations and challenged him to report to law enforcement if he had any evidence.

He added that seeing Mchunu in similar spats with politicians around election time was nothing new and alleged he was sent by other politicians.

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