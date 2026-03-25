Politics

Madlanga witness among 12 arrested officers for Matlala’s SAPS tender

Police officers to appear in court in Pretoria on Wednesday

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

Vusimusi 'Cat’ Matlala appeared before the Johannesburg high court recently for a pretrial hearing. File photo. (Thapelo Morebudi)

One of the 12 senior police officials who were arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the R360m SAPS tender awarded to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala was a witness at the Madlanga commission.

Most of the arrested SAPS officials were involved in the bid evaluation committee that implemented the tender and gave it to Matlala’s company. They are expected to appear alongside the company’s director at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The arrests include:

  • one general;
  • four brigadiers;
  • one captain;
  • two colonels; and
  • a retired cop.

One of the arrested police officers has already appeared before the Madlanga commission, where she had to explain her relationship with Matlala.

They have been charged with fraud, money laundering and misuse of public funds.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that the suspects will make their first appearance on Wednesday.

Medicare24, Matlala’s company, had secured a R350m contract to conduct the health assessments of new recruits in June 2024, but that was cancelled in May 2025 after an investigation showed that the tender was irregularly awarded.

Sowetan

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