Politics

RECORDED | AfriForum dossier alleges fraud by ANC’s Mbalula

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Lobby group AfriForum is releasing a dossier on Wednesday implicating ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in alleged fraud, money laundering, corruption and other “reckless” actions.

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