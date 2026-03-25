WATCH | Thabo Bester claims parliament is ‘scared’ of his testimony

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Convicted murderer and “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester has explained why he wanted to appear before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption within the criminal justice system.

Last week Bester, through his legal team, wrote to the committee seeking guidance on how his testimony could be secured. However, the committee rejected the request.

Speaking to eNCA on the sidelines of his court appearance on Tuesday, Bester claimed his request was denied because MPs fear the evidence he holds regarding high-ranking officials.

“I have certain evidence about certain executives,” Bester said. “They don’t want me because they are scared that it will cause drama. We did state the reason why we wanted to be there.”

Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester tells @Sli_Masikane that he has evidence on certain executives and that his reason for being found in Tanzania was because he was on holiday. Bester returned to court to challenge his escape charges. The judgment in his application to be… pic.twitter.com/3L6i5xHR5h — eNCA (@eNCA) March 24, 2026

Bester, who was recently transferred to the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal, has been challenging his relocation. His legal team argued the move was unlawful and unconstitutional. However, on March 3 the Gauteng High Court dismissed his application to be moved back to Pretoria.

The ad hoc committee rejected Bester’s request to testify, with several members refusing to allow parliament to be used as a platform for settling personal scores. MPs suggested that Bester’s primary objective was to complain about his alleged mistreatment in prison rather than assist in the corruption probe.

The committee further noted that Bester’s grievances would be better addressed by the portfolio committee on correctional services.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane emphasised that parliament cannot be used to facilitate lawlessness.

“I don’t think Bester is justified,” Lekganyane stated. “Bester is a convicted criminal who escaped from prison and skipped the country. He must allow the courts to conclude his matters. We cannot act as an appeals body. As parliament we must be seen upholding the lawful running of the country.”

The committee has concluded its witness hearings. It has until the end of March to submit its final report, findings, and recommendations to the National Assembly.

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