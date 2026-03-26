DA calls for suspension of police boss amid R360m tender scandal

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The DA has called for the precautionary suspension of national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola following a court summons related to a R360m SAPS health tender awarded to tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

The tender, granted to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, in 2024, was later cancelled after investigations revealed multiple irregularities.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the summons had been served and that the top cop is scheduled to appear in court on April 21.

DA MP Lisa Schickerling expressed concern over the allegations, arguing that a suspension is necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

“We call for Masemola to be placed on precautionary suspension — just as he did with Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya — while this matter is before the court,” Schickerling said.

She highlighted that Masemola is not the first national commissioner to face such legal challenges, noting a recurring pattern of leadership instability.

South Africans cannot be expected to have confidence in a police service where those entrusted with upholding the law are themselves accused of breaking it — Lisa Schickerling, DA MP

“This latest development strikes at the heart of public trust in the South African Police Service.”

Schickerling reiterated that action must be taken regardless of rank to stabilise the institution and restore its integrity.

The case stems from an investigation by the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption, which has already led to the arrests of Matlala, 12 high-ranking police officials and a company director. The group faces multiple charges, including fraud and corruption, money-laundering and violations of the Public Finance Management Act.

Schickerling warned that Masemola’s involvement reinforces concerns regarding systemic corruption.

“South Africans cannot be expected to have confidence in a police service where those entrusted with upholding the law are themselves accused of breaking it,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed he will address the developments involving Masemola. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Business Day the president may appoint an acting commissioner if necessary, pending legal outcomes and a formal determination of any wrongdoing.

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