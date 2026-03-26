Politics

Tshwane metro CFO Gareth Mnisi faces suspension as council meets

Mnisi was implicated in tender manipulation claims at the Madlanga commission

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi. (supplied)

The City of Tshwane will initiate a suspension process against its CFO Gareth Mnisi, it said on Thursday.

During a media briefing, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya confirmed that a disciplinary report will be tabled during its council seating later in the day.

“Given the central role of this office, this matter is being handled in a manner that safeguards the city’s financial systems and maintains public confidence,” she said.

“In the meantime, [Mnisi] has been home on leave while we process the investigation.”

Mnisi has been implicated at the Madlanga commission in tender manipulation claims. Several WhatsApp messages presented before the commission show he worked with the suspended Tshwane police deputy chief to award tenders to their preferred companies.

Sowetan

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