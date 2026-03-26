Politics

WATCH LIVE | Small business minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams addresses trade event

The minister will also commemorate human rights month

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TimesLIVE

Minister of small business development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is leading a delegation of dignitaries for two engagements that aim to support entrepreneurship in the Free State.

Ndabeni-Abrahams will deliver the keynote address at the Lejweleputswa district Economic Transformation Strategic Interface and Right to Trade Dialogue, in Bloemfontein.

Part 1 of the Free State engagements will see the minister convening the economic transformation strategic interface, which will provide a platform for MSMEs for engagement with government. This will further include the handover of essential tools and machinery to 165 informal traders as part of the department’s Informal Micro Enterprises Development Programme (IMEDP).

During part 2 of the event, the minister will commemorate human rights month, focusing on section 22 of the constitution — the right to trade.

TimesLIVE

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