Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi given a week to motivate why he shouldn’t be suspended

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Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi has been given seven days to respond to a decision to suspend him.

The Tshwane council has taken steps to put chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi on suspension following tender influence allegations.

On Thursday evening, council approved a report to begin disciplinary processes against Mnisi, including placing him on precautionary suspension.

This comes after explosive evidence at the Madlanga commission, which shows that Mnisi was allegedly sharing Tshwane tender information with Sgt Fannie Nkosi in an apparent attempt to influence bid processes.

In a statement, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said that Mnisi will be given seven days to make written submissions on why he should not be suspended.

She said the council will consider his response before making a final decision.

The city will follow the law and act based on the evidence before it — Nasiphi Moya, Tshwane mayor

Moya said the action taken by council followed matters raised at the commission of inquiry, and forms part of efforts to deal with serious concerns around financial governance and accountability in the metro.

“An independent investigator will be appointed to investigate the allegations of potential misconduct. This is to ensure that the process is objective, credible and able to withstand scrutiny,” she said.

She said the move reflects the seriousness with which the city is treating the allegations, adding that the role of the CFO is critical in safeguarding the municipality’s financial systems.

Moya stressed that the move is only a precautionary step and does not mean Mnisi is guilty of any wrongdoing.

“The city will follow the law and act based on the evidence before it.”

TimesLIVE