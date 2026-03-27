Tshwane mayor axes MMC Morodi over concerns raised at Madlanga inquiry

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Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya has removed mayoral committee member for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi after allegations of tender manipulation and corruption raised at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Evidence suggested she shared internal documents with commission witness Sgt Fannie Nkosi, to influence a land lease tender. Last week Moya placed her on special leave after she was implicated in alleged wrongdoing.

In a statement on Friday Moya said she had considered Morodi’s written response as well as information placed before the commission, including communication records. She was not satisfied the concerns had been properly addressed.

“The material before me reflects a pattern of engagement over an extended period,” Moya said.

She said this included the alleged inappropriate relationship between Morodi and Nkosi, which raised serious concerns about how information was handled and whether proper standards were followed.

The mayoral committee must at all times command public confidence and demonstrate the highest standards of ethical leadership — Nasiphi Moya, Tshwane mayor

Moya also raised concerns about the use of informal channels to deal with matters that should have gone through formal government processes. She said this went against the principles of transparency, accountability and institutional integrity expected from members of the mayoral committee (MMCs).

A decision was taken in line with the Municipal Structures Act, which allows her to appoint and remove MMCs.

She stressed the move did not mean Morodi was guilty of wrongdoing, but was meant to protect the integrity of the institution and ensure that processes linked to the commission could continue without interference.

“The mayoral committee must at all times command public confidence and demonstrate the highest standards of ethical leadership,” Moya said.

MMC Hannes Coetzee will act in the role until a replacement is appointed.

Moya said she remains committed to clean governance and ensuring that all processes are fair, lawful and free from interference.

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