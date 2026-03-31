Ad hoc committee granted another extension to finalise report

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The parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system has been granted a fourth extension. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system has been granted a fourth extension to conclude its work.

The committee missed its initial deadline of October 2025. Subsequent extensions pushed the completion date to November 28, 2025 and later to February 20, 2026. The most recent deadline, March 31, has also passed without the work being finalised.

On Monday, parliament’s legal advisor, Andile Tetyana, announced that National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza had granted a further extension until April 30.

“We wrote to the speaker requesting an extension until the end of June,” Tetyana said.

“The speaker responded yesterday, stating her feeling that June is too far off. She proposed that the date for the submission of the report should be April 30.”

The committee was established to investigate explosive allegations brought forward by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. While the committee has concluded oral hearings, with Mkhwanazi appearing as the final witness to deliver his closing remarks, the drafting process is ongoing.

To date, the inquiry has heard testimony from various law enforcement officials as well as public and private witnesses. Despite the new April 30 deadline, the committee’s internal proposed schedule for drafting, refining, and finalising the report currently runs until May 14:

April 13: Concluding remarks by senior counsel and legal team workshop.

April 14-16: Deliberations on the hearings.

April 20: Preliminary report drafted and sent to members.

April 21-23: Consideration of the draft preliminary report.

April 24: Adoption of the preliminary report and circulation to affected persons (if required).

May 7: Deadline for responses from affected persons.

May 8: Consideration of responses.

May 11: Circulation of the draft final report.

May 13: Deliberations on the draft final report.

May 14: Adoption and tabling of the final report.

In the event that no audi alteram partem (right to be heard) process is required, the committee noted it could potentially adopt the report as early as April 24, 2026.

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