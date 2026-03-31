Gauteng government says it has co-ordinated FMD efforts, rejects DA claims

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The DA has called on Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to empower mayors to establish local foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) command structures in line with provincial efforts.

The party wants Lesufi to mimic the strategy employed by the Western Cape government, which has enabled mayors in the province to support roadblocks and livestock movement, and ensure that municipal property is monitored and controlled.

Gauteng DA MPL Bronwynn Engelbrecht petitioned for local government to be allowed to engage directly with farmers and affected communities and participate in a co-ordinated, province-wide response strategy.

“While farmers face uncertainty, rising losses, and mounting pressure, those entrusted with local governance are not adequately empowered and involved in containing FMD, which is deeply concerning.”

Engelbrecht said their request is already in place in the Western Cape, saying the co-ordinated approach across all spheres of government is proving effective in clamping down on the spread of the disease.

“In stark contrast, district mayors in the DA-led Western Cape are playing a central and decisive role in combating FMD. Clear strategies have been rolled out to monitor and regulate livestock movement. Mayors are working alongside law enforcement to enforce biosecurity measures and also participating in joint operational command structures such as the war room established by the Western Cape government.”

However, Lesufi shot down this request, insisting that he and agriculture MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa have got things under control.

Gauteng government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga rejected the DA’s claims as “unfounded and misleading”.

The provincial government said in January a special executive committee meeting took a decision to direct that the co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department would facilitate and co-ordinate intergovernmental relations sessions. These are intended to keep all municipalities informed and to activate their structures.

“We have mandated all departments to work with municipalities on a comprehensive communications strategy and ordered operational support from the transport and security cluster, including roadblocks and route controls.

“Far from being bystanders, municipalities are embedded in a co-ordinated, province-wide response. These allegations are therefore not only incorrect but also reflect a troubling level of inconsistency and political opportunism from the DA.”

Mhlanga said it was “deeply hypocritical” for the DA to cast aspersions on provincial co-ordination when their party leader had been working with the province to address this challenge.

“The minister of agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has played a constructive and supportive role in assisting the province. Under his leadership, the national department has collaborated closely with Gauteng authorities to facilitate the procurement and distribution of vaccines, as well as to support vaccination campaigns aimed at protecting cattle and limiting the spread of the disease. This co-operative approach underscores a shared commitment across spheres of government to safeguard the agricultural sector.”

After the outbreak, the province reported that the provincial department of agriculture and rural development implemented a comprehensive and co-ordinated response plan which included the rapid deployment of veterinary teams to affected and high-risk areas.

“We have also established quarantine zones and strict movement controls to prevent further spread, ongoing vaccination of cattle in identified hotspots, supported by national government resources, continuous surveillance, testing, and traceability measures to monitor and contain infections, as well as engagement with farmers, industry stakeholders, and municipalities to ensure compliance with biosecurity protocols.

“These interventions demonstrate a government that is responsive, co-ordinated, and committed to protecting livelihoods and food security in the province. The DA’s attempt to mischaracterise these efforts not only undermines public confidence but also detracts from the collective work required to manage animal health risks effectively.”

TimesLIVE