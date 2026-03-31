Sarah-Jane Trent requests her testimony be struck from parliamentary record

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Sarah-Jane Trent testified at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system on March 5. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Theo Jeptha)

Sarah-Jane Trent, a former associate of forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, has formally requested parliament’s ad hoc committee to declare her testimony invalid and strike it from the official record.

Trent appeared before the committee on March 5 to address allegations regarding her and O’Sullivan’s purported role in infiltrating the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) — claims both have denied.

Her appearance was marked by several emotional breakdowns as she visibly struggled under the pressure of questioning regarding her investigative work with O’Sullivan.

On Monday, parliament’s legal adviser, Andile Tetyana, informed the committee that correspondence from Trent’s attorneys was received on March 23.

“The purpose of her correspondence is to have her oral testimony declared invalid, struck from the record of oral evidence hearings, and for any transcription to be declared null and void,” Tetyana said.

According to Tetyana, Trent disclosed a 2017 diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She claimed that the intensity of the hearing triggered “secondary trauma,” leaving her in a state of complete helplessness.

She further alleged that during the proceedings, she was unable to concentrate, understand the line of questioning or respond in a cordial manner.

“She even went as far as alleging that she was held against her will,” Tetyana added.

Tetyana advised the committee against granting the request, noting that doing so could jeopardise the final report.

He highlighted that Trent is a qualified attorney who had been assisted by her own legal counsel and evidence leaders throughout the process.

“This is an admitted attorney, not a layperson. Her affidavit was the product of consultations with her own attorney. Only a competent court of law could force the committee to disregard her evidence.”

He also noted that despite her claims, the committee has yet to receive the forensic psychologist’s report Trent promised would validate her condition.

Committee members firmly dismissed the request, arguing that Trent was never coerced.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James noted that Trent was given multiple opportunities to excuse herself if she felt unfit to continue.

“Trent was given several opportunities to opt out, yet she insisted she was fine,” James said. “We noted that she changed her statement at the last minute because she was under pressure from O’Sullivan. We cannot strike anything from the record; she has made her bed and must lie in it.”

The committee also received correspondence from the legal representatives of alleged criminal mastermind Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. His team is questioning the authenticity of WhatsApp messages presented during his testimony, which allegedly link him to North West businessman Brown Mogotsi.

The messages, extracted from Matlala’s phone, purportedly implicate the pair in tender irregularities, political interference, and attempts to derail police investigations. Matlala had refused to comment on the content of the chats, claiming they have been altered.

The ad hoc committee has been granted an extension until April 30 to finalise its report for the National Assembly.

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