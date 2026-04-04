Outgoing Gauteng finance chief strips powers from his successors

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Outgoing Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development Lebogang Maile addresses the media during the launch of the 2026 Gauteng Investment Conference (GIC) held at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

On his way out of the Gauteng finance & economic development portfolio this week, Lebogang Maile ensured that the Rise Mzansi MEC taking over part of his brief has no say in the appointment of senior managers in the lucrative entities reporting to the department.

This was just before premier Panyaza Lesufi announced changes to his provincial executive, in which he split the department of finance & economic development into two, appointing the EFF’s provincial chair, Nkululeko Dunga, as the new finance MEC and allocating economic development to Rise Mzansi’s Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, who is also responsible for agriculture & rural development.

Maile, an ally of Lesufi in the ANC, was shifted from his position as MEC for finance & economic development to become the new MEC for education, sports, arts, culture & recreation in the reshuffle on Wednesday.

But just hours before Lesufi’s announcement, Maile decided the concurrence of the economic development MEC ― effectively his successor as this was his last day ― was no longer necessary in the appointment of senior managers in the entities under that department, while a reduced number of entities will report to the new finance MEC.

Critics say Maile, and possibly Lesufi, have deprived MECs from other parties of the opportunity to appoint their preferred candidates to senior positions in the relevant agencies.

“What problem is he trying to prevent by stopping concurrence? It sounds like someone who is ruling from the grave, having put his own CEOs in the entities, and doesn’t want the MEC and the boards to look in there,” said one source.

In a letter dated April 1, which the Sunday Times has seen, Maile told the chairs of four of the entities that fell under his old portfolio — the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller, the Gauteng Tourism Authority, the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) and the Gauteng Gambling Board — that their boards are no longer required to seek his (MEC’s) concurrence on senior or executive management or equivalent appointments.

In this regard, boards must desist from interfering with recruitment processes delegated to the CEO and should allow the relevant CEOs and their respective management to lead and oversee the process for all levels below the CEO — Lebogang Maile

“This process has been delegated to the group CEO, CEOs and relevant executives, supported by corporate services,” he said.

“The GGDA must apply the process in line with the shared services model. All entities are to adhere to their internal procedures, guided by applicable policies.

“In addition to my above guidance, I further urge the boards not to interfere or be involved in any recruitment processes. Concurrence of CEO appointments will still be under my ambit as the shareholder. The process will be co-ordinated jointly with the department as part of the oversight.”

Maile reminded the boards and entities of a process and directive from the department of public service & administration and the office of the premier that all posts in provincial entities must first seek the approval of the office of the shareholder/premier prior to the recruitment process being initiated.

Maile reminded the boards and entities of a process and directive from the department of public service & administration and the office of the premier that all posts in provincial entities must first seek the approval of the office of the premier as the government shareholder prior to the recruitment process being initiated.

“The directive outlines control measures to support executive authorities in effectively managing fiscal sustainability when creating and filling certain vacant posts. CFOs of entities must consult with the provincial treasury budget analyst, confirming the availability of funding in the current financial year and over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period,” he wrote.

“In this regard, boards must desist from interfering with recruitment processes delegated to the CEO and should allow the relevant CEOs and their respective management to lead and oversee the process for all levels below the CEO.

“In light of the above, I request that all boards respect and adhere to this request with immediate effect.“

Maile’s move came at a time when three of the four entities will be getting new boards, as they have invited nominations for candidates with the closing date of April 15.

Maile declined to comment.

But a source close to him downplayed the issue of concurrence, arguing that it was not a legal requirement in the context of the agencies and had no material bearing, as the agencies are governed by law.

The source said Maile introduced the measure as an oversight mechanism because, as the MEC, he played an oversight role on the entities.

“It’s a meaningless process. It doesn’t matter whether you concur or not because the law says the CEO appoints the staff.”

The source said Maile only introduced the requirement for MEC concurrence when one of the agencies appointed an official who had been fired from one of the national entities. There was nothing stopping Ramokgopa from reintroducing it if she wanted to.

Ramokgopa’s spokesperson, Danisile Sathekge, said it was difficult to comment on the matter as the handover between Ramokgopa and Maile has not yet taken place.

Despite promising to respond to questions, Lesufi’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, and Dunga did not comment.