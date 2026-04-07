Dunga defends finance MEC appointment amid criticism of his performance in Ekurhuleni

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Newly appointed Gauteng finance MEC Nkululeko Dunga has hit back at critics questioning his fitness for the role.

Dunga was appointed by premier Panyaza Lesufi during last week’s provincial cabinet reshuffle, replacing Lebogang Maile, who has since transitioned to the education, sport, arts, culture and recreation portfolio.

However, the appointment has drawn sharp criticism from several political parties, citing Dunga’s controversial tenure as finance MMC in Ekurhuleni.

In 2024, Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza removed Dunga from that post, alleging financial mismanagement and poor performance.

Responding to the backlash in an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Dunga argued that the position does not belong to him or his political party, but to the public.

“We are not expecting a bed of roses in the department itself,” Dunga said. “It is a seat for the citizens; it’s not just a seat that belongs to a political party or one confined to micromanagement. It belongs to the people of Gauteng.”

He emphasised that his primary mission is to stabilise the province’s finances.

“We are here for the advancement of the holistic agenda of the provincial government, ensuring financial stability and curbing any financial mismanagement that may take place.”

While Dunga acknowledged that opposing political parties will always hold differing views on his leadership, he insisted those views do not define him.

“We cannot confine ourselves to the views expressed by individuals regarding our attributes or how we managed previous government portfolios, particularly in the City of Ekurhuleni,” he said.

Dunga further claimed that critics are misinformed about Ekurhuleni’s financial standing during his time there, suggesting that rehashing those debates is counterproductive to his new role in provincial government.

“It doesn’t speak to growth or futuristic goals, but let’s entertain them briefly with the understanding that we did not appoint ourselves to these positions,” he added.

Addressing his 2024 removal specifically, Dunga was blunt: “It had nothing to do with performance or competence. You cannot rightfully stand here and say I mismanaged funds or underperformed at that level.”

Turning his focus to the future, Dunga outlined his immediate plans for the Gauteng Treasury. He said his goal is to ensure financial stability through strict accountability.

“Performance must equate to expenditure.”

TimesLIVE