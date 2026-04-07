Sarah Baartman reparations not Dirco’s mandate, Lamola tells MPs

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Baartman, a South African woman of Khoisan origin, was exhibited in the 19th century in London and Paris under the name “Hottentot Venus”. File image

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says it is not responsible for pursuing reparations from the UK over the historical treatment of Sarah Baartman despite growing continental momentum about the issue.

This is according to a written reply by international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola to a question in parliament from EFF MP Nqobile Mhlongo.

Mhlongo asked whether, in line with the AU’s 2025 theme of “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations”, the minister would consider proposing to the cabinet and President Cyril Ramaphosa that South Africa approach Britain for reparations.

The question specifically referenced how Baartman was sold into exploitation and exhibited in Europe as an object of ridicule.

In his response, Lamola said while Dirco supports initiatives that advance historical justice, the matter falls outside the department’s scope.

“While Dirco actively promotes South Africa’s cultural heritage internationally and supports initiatives that advance historical justice, matters concerning the repatriation of human remains and cultural artefacts, including the reparations in question, are outside its mandate. These processes are managed and overseen by the department of sport, arts and culture, which possesses the necessary expertise and oversight.

“Therefore, the issue of pursuing reparations from the UK regarding the historical treatment of Sarah Baartman does not fall within the department’s direct responsibilities. Any proposal for reparations to cabinet or the president must be led by the relevant line departments responsible for heritage, culture and historical redress.”

Baartman, a South African woman of Khoisan origin, was exhibited in the 19th century in London and Paris under the name “Hottentot Venus”.

After her death, her body was dissected and displayed at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris.

After years of advocacy, South Africa formally requested the return of her remains in 1994. After legal and diplomatic processes, the French parliament passed legislation allowing for their repatriation in 2002.

The debate comes amid renewed calls for reparations on the continent.

The AU designated 2025 as the “Year of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations”, an initiative aimed at addressing historical injustices, including slavery, colonialism, apartheid and genocide.

The theme was adopted by African heads of state at the AU’s 37th Ordinary Assembly in Addis Ababa in February 2024, after a proposal from the Accra 2023 Reparations Conference.

It is part of broader efforts to establish global mechanisms for reparatory justice.

In a separate reply to MK Party MP Zwelakhe Mthethwa, Lamola confirmed that South Africa has not entered into any discussions with the UK or the Netherlands regarding reparations for colonial-era harm.

Mthethwa asked when the two European nations would compensate South Africa for the effects of colonialism, including “the killing of indigenous leaders, destruction of heritage and the plundering of mineral resources”.

Lamola said while South Africa aligns itself with the AU’s position and supports collective efforts to pursue reparations, there are currently no formal bilateral engagements on the matter.

“At present, there are no agreed dates by which either the British or Dutch authorities will make reparations payments to South Africa. Neither government has entered into formal bilateral negotiations with South Africa establishing timelines, modalities or frameworks for reparations related to colonial-era damages.

“South Africa advances the reparations agenda through multilateral and collective African processes, including support for the AU common position and engagement in the UN system. Government policy emphasises acknowledgement of historical injustices, restorative justice and equitable international partnerships, pursued in a manner consistent with constitutional values, international law and multilateral co-operation,” Lamola said.

“Should formal negotiations on reparations with former colonial powers commence, including the establishment of timelines or compensation mechanisms, parliament will be informed.”

TimesLIVE