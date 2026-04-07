‘The person who will kill the ANC is not born yet’: Fikile Mbalula

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has urged party members to lead by example to regain public trust.

Speaking at the Solomon Mahlangu memorial lecture on Monday at Mamelodi West cemetery in Tshwane, Mbalula told members the party must earn back its reputation as a “trusted vehicle” for the people.

“The vehicle of the people — the ANC — must be trusted. But it can only be trusted if the leaders of the ANC walk the talk and stop just throwing around slogans,” Mbalula said.

“We must be an example. When people see you wearing an ANC T-shirt, they must know that is where they can go to knock and deliver their problems, knowing they will be answered.”

In the 2024 general elections, the ANC lost its outright majority after widespread public dissatisfaction over the party’s failure to deliver essential services. High unemployment, infrastructure collapses and corruption scandals have become synonymous with the party’s recent tenure.

While Mbalula acknowledged these challenges, he emphasised that voters should remember the party’s historical contributions ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

“When they write our obituary and say the next election will be the end of the ANC, let us answer them with deeds. Do not argue with the liars, because the person who will kill the ANC is not born yet,” he added.

He referenced a famous warning from the late Oliver Tambo: “No one will kill the ANC; the ANC will kill itself.”

To prevent this, Mbalula called for an end to internal divisions.

“We must do away with factionalism, pettiness and petty fights. We must be disciplined. When we are given a task, we must not confuse platforms.”

He warned members against airing internal grievances in public, urging them to resolve issues as a unit.

“We know there are challenges. When there is an issue, call a meeting and tell the ANC leadership exactly what that issue is.”

TimesLIVE