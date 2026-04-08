ANC and EFF clash over Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku’s law degree

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A war of words has erupted between the ANC and the EFF after the Julius Malema-led party rekindled the controversy surrounding Buffalo City metro mayor Princess Faku’s law degree, which she obtained at the University of Fort Hare.

In a statement posted on its social media on Tuesday, the EFF called for the “the ANC-deployed Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku to step down amid investigation into fraudulent registration at Fort Hare”.

“There are worthy young people who were denied access at Fort Hare, due to Princess Faku and all ANC politicians who manipulate their way into institutions of higher learning, so that they can meet internal political party education criteria in order to be deployed to office,” the party said.

“Further to this, the credibility of Fort Hare is harmed by ANC politicians who bring the corruption they practice in governance into the corridors of education.”

Though there have been unconfirmed allegations of irregularities and speculation amid delayed graduation, Faku, who is also regional chair of the ANC, denied any wrongdoing.

After a lengthy delay, Faku finally graduated in 2024, fuelling speculation of a possible probe into her qualification.

We reject [the EFF’s statement] with the absolute contempt it deserves, this contemptuous and cheap attempt bordering on manufacturing scandals where there is none, and to weaponise a resolved legal matter in pursuit of political attention and misguided relevance at the expense of truth — Lizo Anele, ANC regional secretary

The EFF listed other several ANC leaders, alleging links to qualification irregularities.

“There are worthy young people who were denied access at Fort Hare,” it said. “Faku and all those who are implicated in degree fraud must immediately resign and be held responsible for undermining education, denying young people a fair chance, and stealing their university spots [and] compromising their futures.

“We also call on the SIU to promptly release all the findings in this matter so prosecution can effectively follow.”

The ANC in Buffalo City metro’s Dr WB Rubusana region hit back, describing the EFF’s statement as repugnant, reckless, defamatory and opportunistic.

ANC regional secretary Lizo Anele said the party had noted the EFF’s statement “with great sense of disbelief ... We reject it with the absolute contempt it deserves, this contemptuous and cheap attempt bordering on manufacturing scandals where there is none, and to weaponise a resolved legal matter in pursuit of political attention and misguided relevance at the expense of truth.”

Lizo said the EFF’s statement was not a contribution to public accountability but rather a smear campaign built on falsehoods, deliberate distortion and apparent disregard of facts. He dismissed allegations that Faku registered fraudulently and shed light on her graduation delay.

“The University of Fort Hare took a decision on May 12 2023 to defer or suspend Faku’s graduation, which had been scheduled for May 17 2023,” Lizo said.

“Faku challenged that decision in the Bhisho high court. On February 27 2024, the court reviewed and set aside the university’s decision, ordered that the LLB degree be issued, and directed the university to pay the legal costs. She graduated in April 2024.”

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