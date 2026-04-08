Flora Monama appointed Tshwane MMC for corporate and shared services

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Flora Monama has replaced Kholofelo Morodi as Tshwane's MMC for corporate and shared services.

Tshwane executive mayor Nasiphi Moya has appointed councillor Flora Monama as the new MMC for corporate and shared services.

The appointment comes after the recent removal of former MMC Kholofelo Morodi, who was implicated in the Madlanga commission inquiry with evidence suggesting that she shared internal information with Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

According to Moya, Monama brings more than 30 years of senior experience in the public sector, with experience including human resource management, labour relations, compliance oversight and organisational administration.

Monama currently serves as chairperson of the section 79 committee on utility services, where she has been overseeing municipal accountability and key service delivery functions.

I am confident that councillor Monama will provide stable, capable and focused leadership in this critical portfolio, strengthening the city’s internal capacity to support service delivery — Nasiphi Moya, Tshwane mayor

Moya said Monama has shown disciplined leadership, strong organisational skills and a clear focus on ensuring city systems work effectively to support service delivery.

“The corporate and shared services portfolio is considered the backbone of the city’s administration, as it provides administrative, human resource and organisational support to all departments,” she said.

Moya added that the position requires strong leadership, efficient systems and a clear focus on operational effectiveness.

“I am confident that councillor Monama will provide stable, capable and focused leadership in this critical portfolio, strengthening the city’s internal capacity to support service delivery.”

TimesLIVE