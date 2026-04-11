PoliticsPREMIUM

DA Federal Council chair candidate Horn wants provincial structures to have bigger say in decision making

Horn is in a tightly contested race with deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen

Hajra Omarjee

Hajra Omarjee

Political Editor

DA Federal Congress 2026 (Karen Moolman)

Werner Horn, a candidate for the DA’s Federal Council chair, has called for the broader participation of provincial structures when discussing the face of the party’s local and provincial elections.

“That is the big change I would bring if elected,” Horn said.

Either Horn or Ashor Sarupen, who is the deputy finance minister, is expected to take over from Helen Zille as DA Federal Council chair.

Zille said in a previous interview that the DA was now pretty much running itself while she kept “one finger on the steering wheel.”

(SUPPLIED)

The DA Federal Congress is underway in Midrand, Gauteng. It will elect the party’s top leadership — including the federal leader and chairperson — and shape policy.

“It is important for the DA to have its own voice and identity within the Government of National Unity,” Horn said.

During his campaign for DA Federal Council chair it is understood that Horn championed the issue of organisational discipline.

Business Day

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