IN PICS: The DA’s new leadership

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Newly elected DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis during the party's two-day 2026 federal congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, at the weekend. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

More than 2,000 delegates converged on the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand at the weekend for the DA’s two-day federal congress to elect the party’s new leadership.

DA delegates singing during the second day of the 2026 DA federal congress at Gallagher Convention Centre. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Arena Holdings photographers Masi Losi, Freddy Mavunda and Refilwe Mokholonyane were there to capture events on the second day of the congress.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected as the party’s new leader.

Newly elected DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis during the party's 2026 federal congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Leader of the opposition in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Solly Msimanga was elected as the party’s federal chairperson, taking over from Helen Zille.

Newly elected DA federal chairperson Solly Msimanga is all smiles after the party's federal congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen emerged as the party’s federal council chairperson.

Newly elected DA leaders Ashor Sarupen, chairperson of the federal council, Solly Msimanga. federal chairperson, and the party's new leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Masi Losi (Masi Losi)

Deputy Federal Chairperson Solly Malatsi at the DA federal congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Other notable announcements were the three deputy federal chairpersons: Solly Malatsi, the current communications minister, Cilliers Brink, former Tshwane mayor, and Siviwe Gwarube, the basic education minister.

Newly elected deputy federal chairperson Cilliers Brink at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Geordin Hill-Lewis supporters celebrate after he was announced as the new leader of the Democratic Alliance during the 2026 DA Federal Congress at Gallargher Convention Centre. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Geordin Hill-Lewis, with wife Carla Hill-Lewis, after being announced as the new leader of the Democratic Alliance. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

New DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis with his rival for the position, Sibusiso Dyonase, during the party's 2026 federal congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda (Freddy Mavunda)

DA delegates sing during the second day of the party's federal congress in Midrand. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane (REFILWE)

DA delegates leave the Gallagher Convention Centre after the election of new leaders during the party's two-day federal congress. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

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