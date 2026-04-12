IN PICS: The DA’s new leadership

More than 2,000 delegates converged on the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand at the weekend for the DA’s two-day federal congress to elect the party’s new leadership.
Arena Holdings photographers Masi Losi, Freddy Mavunda and Refilwe Mokholonyane were there to capture events on the second day of the congress.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected as the party’s new leader.
Leader of the opposition in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Solly Msimanga was elected as the party’s federal chairperson, taking over from Helen Zille.
Deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen emerged as the party’s federal council chairperson.
Other notable announcements were the three deputy federal chairpersons: Solly Malatsi, the current communications minister, Cilliers Brink, former Tshwane mayor, and Siviwe Gwarube, the basic education minister.
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