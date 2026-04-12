Politics

LIVE BLOG | DA Federal Congress day 2

All the latest at the DA’s Federal Congress

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

12 April 2026, 9:10

From congress to caucus: DA’s next leadership battle takes shape

With its leadership question settled, the DA is wasting no time pivoting to its next internal showdown — a high-stakes race for parliamentary leader that could redefine the party’s centre of power.

Insiders say the contest is tightening around three senior figures: chief whip George Michalakis, Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield and federal legal commission head Glynnis Breytenbach.

Policy chief Mathew Cuthbert, who had been approached, has opted out — throwing his weight behind Whitfield instead.

From congress to caucus: DA’s next leadership battle takes shape ]

12 April 2026, 9:00

The DA Federal Congress resumes at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on Sunday morning.

Catch up on day one:

Power shake-up on the cards as DA holds day 1 of elective conference ]

The DA Federal Congress Day 1 came with emotional speeches and debates shaping the party’s future ahead of upcoming elections. Here’s everything you need to know.

Some moments from day 1 captured by Arena photographers:

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

ANC expected to remove Jeff Radebe as KZN convenor

2

Call centre accused of ‘evil’ curbs on toilet breaks for staff

3

Tanker bonanza: RDP homeowner receives R95m Tshwane water payment

4

Home affairs set to clamp down on ‘abuse’ of immigration laws

5

ANC resolves those who vote SACP are out

Related Articles