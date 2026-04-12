Was RDP homeowner who scored R95m Tshwane water payment fronting?

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The RDP house of Nontobeko Mkhonza, a recipient of a R95m tender in Soshanguve Block HH. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

The owner of a modest RDP house in Soshanguve, who scored a R95m payout from the City of Tshwane to cart water, drives a VW Polo and her child attends a quintile 1 school.

This is according to a neighbour who spoke to Sunday Times on condition of anonymity.

National Traffic Information System (eNatis) records reflect that Eunice Nontobeko Mkhonza’s company, Nomakhuwa Trading and Projects, owns five medium-duty freight trucks, but no water tankers.

An investigation by the Sunday Times found that the City of Tshwane paid Mkhonza’s company R95m to cart water in financial 2025, despite strong indications the company lacked the equipment, infrastructure and capacity to perform services on that scale.

Delivering water at this scale typically requires storage tanks or reservoirs, a secured vehicle yard or depot, fuel and maintenance arrangements, trained drivers and support staff, dispatch and record‑keeping systems, and compliance documentation relating to water quality and safety.

The jarring mismatch has ignited suspicions that Mkhonza may have fronted for powerful figures in the city’s lucrative water-tanker economy.

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