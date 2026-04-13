A new era looms for DA as Hill-Lewis takes reins

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Thirty-nine-year old Geordin Hill-Lewis, considered a moderate and bridge-builder in the DA, won a sweeping victory at the party’s federal conference on Sunday.

In the days ahead, he is expected to use his political capital to outline his vision for the DA and its role in the make-up and formation of the government of national unity (GNU) in terms of representation and a fresh push for policy reform.

Much will depend on Hill-Lewis and President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is also the leader of the ANC, finding common ground on highly emotive national questions such as economic redress, energy and logistic sector reform and National Health Insurance, as well as foreign and economic policy coherence.

DA federal congress (Karen Moolman)

After the ANC lost its overwhelming majority in the 2024 general elections, it turned to the DA and other smaller parties to help secure Ramaphosa’s election as head of state. In return the DA was given six ministerial and six deputy ministerial positions in the executive.

The ultimate authority over any cabinet reshuffle, however, rests with Ramaphosa and any changes to ministerial positions recommended by Hill-Lewis would require the president’s sign-off.

Setting his sights beyond the present coalition arrangement, Hill-Lewis told delegates his ultimate ambition was to lead the national government outright.

“I am not satisfied with being a junior partner in a government of national unity … Our ambition must be to lead the national government.”

Ashor Sarupen, who will be among the most senior DA figures remaining in the executive, said the mechanics of how Hill-Lewis would interface with the party’s government contingent still have to be determined.

We will oppose crony enrichment schemes that see the same politically connected elites making billions while millions of people remain poor. We know we can build a model of empowerment that delivers real advancement for millions more families. — Geordin Hill-Lewis

“The leader is strongest in his first three months; that’s when you should take the tough decisions,” he said.

Sarupen confirmed that performance reviews of the DA’s cabinet ministers and deputy ministers serving in the GNU will take place.

Business Day understands that the outcomes of ministerial performance reviews will determine whether DA incumbents retain their cabinet posts.

Ramaphosa has previously fired former DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield from the position of deputy minister of trade, industry & competition for insubordination. Whitfield was replaced by DA member Alexandra Abrahams.

Hill-Lewis has opted not to go to the cabinet, and will remain as the mayor of Cape Town.

In a closing address to the congress on Sunday, Hill-Lewis said the party will continue to oppose what he termed crony enrichment schemes, cadre deployment in government jobs and any threat to property rights.

“We will oppose crony enrichment schemes that see the same politically connected elites making billions while millions of people remain poor. We know we can build a model of empowerment that delivers real advancement for millions more families.”

He also flagged crime and law and order as his primary national policy priorities, arguing that without safety, neither economic growth nor democracy could take root.

“When law and order breaks down, no economy can grow, no community can flourish, no democracy can thrive. Bringing law and order to South Africa must be our top priority; not one priority among many, [but] the priority,” he said.

On the sidelines of the DA congress, Sarupen, who is also deputy finance minister, outlined an ambitious policy agenda, flagging electricity market reform ― including the separation of Eskom’s transmission infrastructure ― port and rail concessions, regulatory streamlining and labour market reform targeting small businesses as priority areas.

He cited economic data suggesting energy market reform alone could add one percentage point to GDP growth, with broader structural reforms potentially lifting the economy 2%-2.5%.

Former DA leader John Steenhuisen cautioned that Hill-Lewis could not afford to become a “hostage or captive” of the federal executive. He told Business Day that Hill-Lewis should assert his authority in whatever forum he operates.

Steenhuisen also urged the new leader to address the parliamentary caucus early, describing it as one of the country’s largest and a critical platform to communicate his leadership vision. He added that Hill-Lewis has to demonstrate from the outset that he is leading the whole party, not a faction.

Head of policy Mat Cuthbert said that the DA will fight hard on industrial and trade policy, taking direct aim at the department of trade, industry & competition. Cuthbert said the ministry appears to be continuing the state-centric approach of previous years, rather than focusing on areas of competitive advantage, market access expansion and optimal use of the country’s skills and industries. The party also plans to make a formal submission on labour legislation.

On BEE, Cuthbert said negotiations are under way and that there is growing acceptance, including from presidential advisory councils and major economic think tanks, that the present model is inhibiting economic growth and has to change.