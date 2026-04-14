King Misuzulu sends delegation to engage parliament on Ingonyama Trust

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King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has sent a royal delegation to parliament, to be led by Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the traditional prime minister, to discuss the embattled Ingonyama Trust.

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has appointed a royal panel to discuss the Ingonyama Trust with political parties at parliament next week.

Traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the monarch will send the panel to meet with 13 out of the 18 political parties.

“This interaction will be aimed at conveying His Majesty’s proposals on the Ingonyama Trust, which will ultimately require parliament to enact amendments of the Ingonyama Trust Act.”

The delegation will be led by Buthelezi and includes amakhosi, senior members of the royal family, academics and legal experts.

He said the delegation has confirmed consultations with the ANC, DA, MKP, EFF, IFP, ACDP, BOSA, Action SA, RISE MZANSI, PAC, PA, FF PLUS, ACDP and UDM over two days, April 22 and 23.

The political interaction comes after fallouts with the Zulu monarch and instability within the trust. Last month land reform and rural affairs minister Mzwanele Nyhontso dissolved the structure after the resignation of four board members.

However, the embattled board said it was considering a legal challenge to the suspension, accusing Nyhontso of being inconsistent with the governing legal framework.

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