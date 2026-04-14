Politics

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission of inquiry into TRC cases continues

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TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases, which is investigating efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators, continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

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