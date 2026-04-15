DA MP Luyolo Mphithi ‘not in close enough proximity’ to shake Geordin Hill-Lewis’s hand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA MP Luyolo Mphithi has dismissed allegations of racism following a viral video from the party’s federal congress, which appeared to show newly elected leader Geordin Hill-Lewis snubbing him on stage.

Hill-Lewis was elected as the new federal leader of the DA on Sunday, succeeding John Steenhuisen.

During the post-announcement celebrations, a video captured Hill-Lewis greeting various party members on stage. While shaking hands with those around him, he appeared to skip Mphithi, sparking immediate speculation and backlash on social media.

As accusations of purposeful exclusion and racism began to circulate, Mphithi took to social media to clarify the situation, insisting that he was not in close proximity to shake Hill-Lewis’s hand.

“As the person in this video, I want to clear something up: I was standing further back and was not in close enough proximity to Geordin for a handshake,” Mphithi said on X. “He did not skip me; I simply wasn’t in range. There is no crisis here. Let’s move on.”

Mphithi urged the public to shift their focus away from the clip and towards his legislative efforts. He encouraged citizens to support the DA’s bill on land invasions and building hijackings, as well as a petition aimed at protecting the dignity and rights of homeless South Africans.

As the guy in this video - I want to clear something up. I was standing far back and not in close proximity to Geordin. He did not skip me I was not in close range for him to shake my hand. There is no crisis here. Let’s move on. https://t.co/L9pe1FPIwm — Luyolo Mphithi MP (@LuyoloMphithi) April 13, 2026

Despite the clarification, many social media users remained unconvinced. Critics shared alternative angles of the footage, arguing that the MP was well within reach.

Hill-Lewis also addressed the controversy, attempting to prove there is no ill will by posting a video of himself, Mphithi, Helen Zille and Solly Msimanga laughing together. He dismissed the outcry as a co-ordinated effort by “fake X bots” working overtime to spread misinformation.

Mphithi was recently elected the DA’s Johannesburg regional chair, where he will work closely with the party’s leadership and mayoral candidates.

The former DA Youth leader’s journey with the party started during his time as a Wits University student, graduating from that to serving as the party’s PR councillor in Johannesburg in 2015, where he represented residents of Meadowlands, Soweto. He was later elected the DA Youth federal leader before being elected to parliament.

He also served as shadow minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities and currently serves as DA spokesperson on human settlements.

“I have served on the federal executive and federal council, and I am a product of the Young Leaders Programme.”

TimesLIVE