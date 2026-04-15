Politics

POLL | What do you think of Zille’s recent campaign to expose government failures?

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DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

Fresh off the back of her “river rafting” stunt in Soweto and her recent mass canvassing at Makhethas Shopping Centre, DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille is doubling down on a message of “non-racialism” and “technical excellence”.

However, her return to frontline politics has divided the metro.

Supporters point to her track record in Cape Town as the blueprint for recovery while critics argue her “old school” liberal approach is out of touch with a modern, diversifying Johannesburg.

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