Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi says his presence at work poses no risk to probe against him

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City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi appears before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria. File photo.

Embattled Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi has told council that he will not pose any harm by going to work while he is being investigated for tender manipulation allegations from the Madlanga inquiry.

Mnisi is expected to know his fate of his pending suspension on Wednesday when a special council sits to deliberate on it. He is also expected to make a presentation on why he should not be suspended.

The proceedings will be in-camera.

“As set out in the background to this report, the CFO was afforded an opportunity to make representation and final representation were received on April 11. The representation are now before council,” reads an internal report Sowetan has seen.

Mnisi raised technical and substantive issues, the report says.

“CFO denies any wrongdoing and disputes that his continued presence in the workplace would pose any risk to the investigation or to the municipality.

“However, the representations do not engage with the specific concerns arising from the testimony presented at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, nor do they provide a substantive explanation addressing the nature of the alleged interactions or the risks identified.

“Council must assess these representations against the nature of the allegations and the position held by the CFO.”

Mnisi was implicated in an alleged plot of tender rigging where he, Sgt Fannie Nkosi and Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) deputy commissioner Umashi Dhlamini were engaging about tenders and advancing their preferred companies.

Mnisi is expected to appear before Madlanga commission on Friday to respond to the allegations.

Sowetan