Politics

WATCH LIVE | Khampepe inquiry into TRC cases continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases, which is investigating efforts to stall the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era perpetrators, continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

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