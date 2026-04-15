Politics

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system continues hearing witness testimonies on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

High police presence as Julius Malema appears in KuGompo City court

2

Emfuleni accountant killed ‘minutes after arriving at tyre fitment centre’

3

How businessman went on R19m spending spree with Ters grant

4

Ramaphosa chooses Roelf Meyer as next ambassador to US

5

Julius Mkhwanazi denies kidnapping Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson

Related Articles