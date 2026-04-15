We were stretched thin: Batohi recalls TRC and Zondo backlog

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Shamila Batohi, former national director of public prosecutions, gives some insight into the early days of her posting.

Former prosecution boss Shamila Batohi says she faced multiple challenges when she took office in 2019, including limited resources and a long list of priorities such as TRC cases and those stemming from the Zondo commission.

Batohi was testifying before the inquiry into TRC cases in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

She served as head of the National Prosecuting Authority [NPA] from February 2019 until January 2026 and was tasked with rebuilding the credibility of the institution after years of political interference and state capture allegations.

“There were lots of challenges the NPA was facing when I took office in 2019, in addition to staff morale being very low, and fiscal and resource constraints.

“There was an urgency to deal with so many priorities at the time. The TRC matters were one priority ... the cases emanating from the Zondo commission at the time the country was impatient for state capture matters to be properly investigated and prosecuted,” she said.

One of the key challenges that the DPCI [Hawks] was also facing at the time was the capacity to investigate these matters. Gen [Godfrey] Lebeya was dealing with serious capacity constraints in the DPCI. Up until he left, he had stated that the DPCI was only 50 to 60% capacitated — Shamila Batohi, former NDPP

“We were dealing with an NPA that had been hollowed out and trying, with limited resources, to address various priorities, including the normal priorities of crime in our country.”

Batohi also said the Hawks faced capacity constraints, which further slowed progress.

“I cannot recall, but one of the key challenges that the DPCI [Hawks] was also facing at the time was the capacity to investigate these matters. Gen [Godfrey] Lebeya was dealing with serious capacity constraints in the DPCI. Up until he left, he had stated that the DPCI was only 50 to 60% capacitated,” she said.

“He had stated at that meeting that he was looking at hiring retired detectives and that they were going to put in an advert in March 2020 to get additional capacity to deal with TRC matters.”

Batohi also pointed to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the institution, which she said disrupted efforts to accelerate investigations. She said the country went into hard lockdown in March 2020, resulting in certain initiatives slowing down. “But internally, the NPA continued to have virtual meetings, and the priority crimes litigation unit conducted an audit of every death in detention that was reported by the TRC,” she said.

She added that while 55 new cases were identified for investigation along with the 59 already under way, she recalled being informed at the time that there were actually 140 outstanding cases.

Sowetan