POLL | Do you back Ramaphosa’s choice of Roelf Meyer as ambassador to US?

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Roelf Meyer from the National Party and Cyril Ramaphosa from the ANC during the multiparty talks in Kempton Park in 1994. File photo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed veteran negotiator Roelf Meyer as the nation’s ambassador to the US, a move he says is vital to “recalibrate” a relationship that has been in freefall for more than a year.

The stakes are high. After the expulsion of former envoy Ebrahim Rasool in 2025, South Africa has struggled to maintain its footing with the Trump administration.

Ramaphosa argues that Meyer, his former “sparring partner” during the end-of-apartheid negotiations, possesses the “maturity and political acumen” to bridge the gap with the US, South Africa’s second-largest trading partner.

The appointment has set off a political firestorm. The EFF has slammed the move as “spineless capitulation”, arguing that deploying a former National Party figure is a “deliberate insult” to the liberation struggle and an attempt to appease “white supremacist whims” in Washington.

Is this the strategic move needed to save South African trade and Agoa — or is it a step backward for our national sovereignty?

TimesLIVE