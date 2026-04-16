WATCH | Julius Malema sentenced to five years’ imprisonment

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EFF leader Julius Malema has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

Malema was found guilty in January by magistrate Twanet Olivier on five counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment.

EFF leader Julius Malema has been sentenced to an effective five years' imprisonment. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.https://t.co/IkTB3mt4TK

Video: Ziyanda Zweni pic.twitter.com/FKwrlHLnzu — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 16, 2026

The charges stem from a July 2018 EFF rally at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, during which Malema fired a semi-automatic rifle into the air.