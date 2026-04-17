From Kouga to Midvaal, DA mayors confident of retaining strongholds in heated local elections battle

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From the Eastern Cape to Gauteng, the Democratic Alliance’s mayors are projecting confidence ahead of what is shaping up to be a bruising local government election battle.

Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman says the party has turned around a once-failing municipality into one of the Eastern Cape’s top performers.

“Two terms ago, Kouga was among the worst in the country. Ten years later, we’re officially one of the best in the province,” he said. “We’ve restored governance, fixed roads and, crucially, rebuilt investor confidence.”

The municipality — home to just over 100,000 residents in the Sarah Baartman District — has traditionally relied on tourism and agriculture, but is now positioning itself as an emerging energy hub, with multiple wind and renewable projects underway.

Bornman argues municipalities must move beyond basic service delivery and actively drive economic growth.

“Our job isn’t just cutting grass and collecting waste,” he said. “It’s about growing the economy, creating jobs and improving lives. Get the basics right, and investor confidence follows.”

Still, he acknowledges persistent infrastructure backlogs.

“With growth comes pressure. We can’t fix everything at once, so we prioritise upgrades with long-term planning to avoid repeating past failures.”

He also took aim at widespread underspending of public funds, saying Kouga is bucking the trend.

“We spend every cent of our grants properly — no waste, no consultants, no tenderpreneurs. The money goes where it should: into real projects.”

Bornman is adamant the DA will hold on to power.

“We’ve built real momentum over the past decade. We’re not done yet — and we can’t afford to lose it.”

In Gauteng, Midvaal mayor Peter Teixeira struck a similar note, urging voters to renew the DA’s mandate.

“In 2021 we got 63%. This time we’re targeting 65%,” he said. “We’ve proven we can govern. We’re not perfect, but we fix what’s broken.”

Midvaal, one of the country’s best-performing municipalities, has racked up 12 consecutive clean audits — a record Teixeira says reflects both discipline and political will.

“The formula is simple: deliver clean water, reliable electricity, proper sanitation and well-maintained roads. And when something breaks, you fix it.”

But he insists clean audits must translate into lived reality.

“People must see and feel the performance. That’s why we have strict accountability systems — if something isn’t working, we correct it.”

Teixeira credits Midvaal’s success to a deeply embedded performance culture and a strict separation between political leadership and administration.

“Politicians don’t interfere in administration. That’s how you maintain stability and results.”

With both mayors leaning heavily on governance records and service delivery, the DA is betting its strongholds will hold — and possibly grow — as the election contest heats up.