Mkhwanazi ‘cannot deny’ giving Matlala free VIP passes to use in Ekurhuleni

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Julius Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on April 14, 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Suspended Julius Mkhwanazi has told the Madlanga commission that he cannot deny issuing letters that claimed the city had an “endless relationship” with Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company.

Earlier in his testimony, Mkhwanazi said he did not give guards working for Matlala’s company CAT VIP letters stating that the city had an ongoing agreement or memorandum of understanding with the firm.

However, things became less certain when evidence was presented to challenge his version.

The commission’s evidence leader, advocate Sello Mahlape, referred to WhatsApp messages between Mkhwanazi and Mike van Wyk, a director of Medicare24, a company that later sold its franchise to Matlala.

These messages suggested that Mkhwanazi was planning to issue appointment letters. In the chats, Van Wyk tells him exactly what the letter should say, including wording about an “endless working relationship” between the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Medicare24, and Anubis Protection Services.

The commission then pointed to a similar letter from October 2021, issued to CAT VIP, which used almost the same wording. It stated that EMPD had an “endless working relationship” with CAT VIP for VIP protection and security services both inside and outside Ekurhuleni.

When asked directly if he had authorised that letter, Mkhwanazi did not give a clear answer. His response was long and indirect, prompting commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga to press him for a simple reply.

Mkhwanazi eventually said he could not remember. When asked whether he would deny writing it, he admitted that he could not.

“I may not remember that one commissioner,” he responded.

When Madlanga asked him whether he could also not deny having written that one also, Mkhwani said “yes”.

Earlier, testimony at the commission revealed why the letters mattered. Witnesses said they were used as a kind of free pass at roadblocks. Guards could simply show the letter and be allowed through without being searched, raising serious concerns about how such documents may have been used.

There was concern that those with the letters could transport illicit goods as they could pass roadblocks without being searched.

Mkhwanazi is accused of fraudulently fitting blue lights to cars belonging to alleged cartel member Matlala’s security company and providing fraudulent letters that claimed the company had a memorandum of understanding with the City of Ekurhuleni.

Sowetan